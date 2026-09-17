Energy security issues acquire particular significance in today’s circumstances - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Our countries possess extensive natural resources, which is also a major advantage. These natural resources serve to strengthen our states, enhance the well-being of our peoples, and play an important role for the entire world, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

“Especially in today’s environment unfolding along the perimeter of our borders, issues related to energy security acquire particular significance,” the head of state emphasized.

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.