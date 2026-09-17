Uzbekistan, South Korea target new projects in smart farming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan and South Korea have outlined new agricultural cooperation projects focused on water-saving technologies, climate adaptation, smart livestock, greenhouse farming, agricultural exports and workforce training.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to South Korea.

Uzbek officials held a series of meetings with Korean agricultural institutions and companies to discuss investment, technology transfer and practical projects aimed at modernizing Uzbekistan’s agriculture sector.

During talks with Kwon Young-jun, director general of the Global Projects Office at the Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC), the sides agreed to establish an Uzbekistan-KRC working group and develop grant projects focused on water-saving technologies, improving soil fertility and smart livestock farming. The sides also exchanged a memorandum of understanding.

Cooperation with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) was another focus. During a meeting with Thomas Erikson, director of the GCF department covering Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, the sides agreed to work on attracting grant financing for climate-change adaptation and measures to mitigate its impact on agriculture.

Uzbekistan also discussed accelerating a modern greenhouse project in Khorezm and Tashkent regions with KIDL Co., Ltd. Chairman Kim Jae Yong.

“The agreements reached during the meetings will create additional opportunities to introduce innovative and climate-adaptive technologies, attract investment and develop modern agricultural production in Uzbekistan,” Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Ministry said.

Moreover, the talks covered expanding agricultural exports to South Korea. During a meeting with Eric Shin, director of the international marketing department at Sungshin L&P Inc., the sides agreed to cooperate on exporting Uzbek fruits and vegetables to the Korean market and introducing Korean technologies for seafood processing in Uzbekistan.

Education and workforce development were also included in the cooperation agenda. Uzbekistan and Dankook International Cooperation on Agriculture agreed to organize short- and long-term training courses and joint educational programs to prepare highly qualified agricultural specialists.

The agreements are expected to expand practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea in agricultural innovation, climate-resilient technologies, greenhouse farming, food processing, investment and agricultural education.