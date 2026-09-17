Kyrgyzstan eyes joint production and manufacturing with S. Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan is interested in developing industrial cooperation with South Korea, establishing joint production facilities and localizing manufacturing.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov said this during talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Seong-sook in Seoul.

"We are interested not only in implementing individual investment projects, but also in a broad and long-term presence of Korean businesses in Kyrgyzstan. We pay particular attention to developing industrial cooperation, establishing joint production facilities and localizing manufacturing," the President said.

He invited Korean companies to participate in projects in the automotive, pharmaceutical, textile, electronics and other sectors.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inaugural South Korea-Central Asia Summit held in Seoul on September 16, 2026, which brought together the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The summit marked the first multilateral leaders’ gathering of its kind and resulted in the adoption of the Seoul Declaration outlining a long-term vision for cooperation across politics, economy, technology, climate and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been seeking to expand industrial cooperation and attract investment into manufacturing sectors. Cooperation with foreign companies can involve investment, technology transfer, localization of production and the development of new industrial capacities.

The proposed focus on joint production and localization could broaden bilateral economic cooperation beyond individual investment projects. The sectors identified by the Kyrgyz side-including automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics-could provide areas for Korean companies to explore production and investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.