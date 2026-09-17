Fidelity to moral values, traditions, and our way of life is the primary trend in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Treasonous, anti-national, and traitorous structures in Azerbaijan are essentially of an extremely marginal nature. Most importantly, they are condemned by the absolute majority of our people. Because in Azerbaijan, fidelity to moral values, traditions, and our way of life remains the main direction and primary trend, President Ilham Aliyev stated during his meeting with security officials of OTS member states.

The head of state emphasized that anything attempting to undermine this is met with an extremely negative response from our society. “However, this does not mean that our work is complete, as attempts to destabilize our countries will continue.”

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.