Uzbekistan Airways, flydubai link networks under new interline deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan Airways and Dubai-based flydubai have signed a strategic interline agreement that will connect their route networks through Dubai and Tashkent, giving passengers access to more destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airways.

Under the agreement, Uzbekistan Airways passengers will gain access to more than 40 flydubai destinations with connections through Dubai. Flydubai passengers will be able to continue their journeys through Tashkent to destinations across Uzbekistan, Russia and Europe.

New connecting flight options will become available on Uzbekistan Airways’ official website starting Sept. 21, including destinations that were not previously part of the airline’s network.

These will include Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nairobi, Kenya; and Zanzibar, Tanzania, as well as Amman, Jordan; Bahrain; Doha, Qatar; Pisa and Naples, Italy; Muscat and Salalah, Oman; and Male, Maldives.

For flydubai passengers, new connections through Tashkent became available starting September 15. Travelers from the UAE will be able to connect through Tashkent to Russian cities including Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk and major European destinations such as Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Rome.

The agreement will also provide access to Uzbek destinations including Bukhara, Fergana and Urgench.

“We are pleased to begin a new stage of cooperation between Uzbekistan Airways and flydubai,” Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Khudaykulov said. “The conclusion of commercial agreements between our airlines will allow us to combine the capabilities of our route networks, expand the choice of destinations for passengers and make international travel even more convenient.”

The interline arrangement will allow passengers to purchase a single ticket for their entire journey. Checked baggage can also be registered through to the final destination, simplifying connections between the two airlines. A single boarding pass covering all flight segments is expected to be introduced at a later stage.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said the agreement would expand travel options between the UAE and Uzbekistan while supporting trade and tourism links.

“Since launching flights to Tashkent in 2019, we have seen steady demand for travel between the two countries,” Al Ghaith said.

The agreement further strengthens Dubai and Tashkent as connecting points between Central Asia and international markets.

Flydubai currently operates more than 125 destinations in 56 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, the Gulf and Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia. Its fleet includes more than 95 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Sales for the new connecting itineraries began on flydubai’s side on September 15 and will begin on Uzbekistan Airways’ official website on September 21.