Georgian Prime Minister meets with newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Georgia's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, George Zakarashvili.

This was announced by the Georgian government on Facebook.

The Georgian Prime Minister congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his future endeavors.

During the meeting, the importance of the ambassador's work in further deepening the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan was emphasized.

George Zakarashvili will assume the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 1.

According to the statement published on the official website of Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), George Zakarashvili has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan.

Zakarashvili has extensive experience in diplomatic service, including positions at the ministry’s central office and Georgia’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Since 2021, he has served as Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine and Permanent Representative of Georgia to GUAM.

From 2016 to 2019, Zakarashvili served as Minister Plenipotentiary at the Section of Interests of Georgia at the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Russia. Earlier, from 2012 to 2016, he held the position of Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of Georgia in Ukraine and the Permanent Representation of Georgia to GUAM.

At different stages of his career, Zakarashvili also served as Director of the Political Department of the Georgian Foreign Ministry and Head of the Division for Relations with Central Asian Countries.