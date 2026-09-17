Turkic World Composers’ Union to be established in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The Turkic Union of Composers will be established during the First Congress of Composers of the Turkic World, to be held in Baku on September 18–20, 2026.

The congress will take place within the framework of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival, organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, with the participation of the ICESCO Baku Regional Office, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The congress is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, the 885th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, and the 585th anniversary of Alisher Navoi. Prominent figures from the music communities of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkmenistan will participate in the event. The congress will feature a rich program comprising various meetings, scholarly discussions, and musical events.

Over the course of three days, a series of sessions, an international roundtable, and thematic exhibitions will be held, alongside concerts featuring symphonic, chamber, and traditional music. One of the key outcomes of the congress will be the establishment of the Turkic Union of Composers (TUC), which will bring together composers, musicologists, performers, and representatives of leading music organizations from the Turkic world.

The first official meeting of the Turkic Union of Composers will take place on September 19 at the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The agenda includes the signing of the Baku Declaration on the establishment of the TUC, as well as a discussion on the draft statute of this new international professional platform. The establishment of the Union will mark a significant step toward strengthening professional ties among musical institutions across the countries of the Turkic world. Particular focus will be placed on preserving and developing the shared musical heritage, supporting contemporary schools of composition, fostering creative exchange, and promoting the music of the Turkic world on the international stage.