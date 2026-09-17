Azerbaijan considers new state programs for rare disease treatment - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. New state programs for the treatment and management of rare diseases, including autism, should be developed, while existing state programs should be incorporated into the service package under Azerbaijan’s compulsory health insurance system, an MP and member of the Parliament's Health Committee, Soltan Mammadov, said during the committee's meeting today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The MP noted that, according to the Ministry of Finance, healthcare expenditures in next year's state budget are expected to increase.

He emphasized the importance of integrating state programs into the compulsory health insurance service package.

"As a committee, we have consistently raised these issues, and last year, more than half of the existing state programs had already been included in the service package," Mammadov recalled.

According to him, one of the issues he proposed addressing during the discussion of the state budget in the current autumn session concerns rare diseases affecting children.

The MP noted that there are a number of other diseases currently not included in the service package. In his view, it would be appropriate to address these issues within the framework of new state programs.

Mammadov mentioned that the aim of previously established state programs was to raise awareness regarding issues related to thalassemia and other diseases and to resolve them through additional budgetary funding.

"Today, there are issues related to autism, and it would be beneficial to increase our focus on this matter as well," the MP stressed.

He remarked that, alongside incorporating services from major state programs—which have been successfully implemented over the years - into the service package, the development of new state programs to manage certain rare diseases could also be considered.

Mammadov also highlighted the importance of holding discussions and hearings regarding tuberculosis.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Health has prepared the next strategy for combating tuberculosis this year and will submit it to the relevant authorities for approval. According to the MP, discussing tuberculosis-related issues at this stage is significant for integrating tuberculosis care, previously funded under a state program, into the mandatory health insurance system, adopting a new strategy, and planning future activities.

"Discussing this issue is crucial for integrating tuberculosis into the mandatory health insurance system, adopting a new strategy, and determining future actions," Mammadov concluded.