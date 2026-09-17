Uzbek TMK expands financing dialogue with Standard Chartered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan’s Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and Standard Chartered discussed potential financing structures and international funding instruments for the company’s investment projects as the sides advance cooperation under a memorandum signed earlier this year.

This was reflected in the statement by the TMK, following a meeting between representatives of Standard Chartered and TMK at the company’s head office to review its investment program and ongoing and prospective industrial projects.

The meeting was held as part of efforts to implement the Memorandum of Cooperation signed during the 2026 Tashkent International Investment Forum, according to TMK.

The sides discussed potential financing structures that could support the implementation of TMK’s investment projects, with particular attention to modern financial instruments and access to international sources of capital.

The talks covered several potential financing channels, including export credit agency (ECA)-backed financing, international capital markets and bank lending mechanisms.

The parties also reviewed funding opportunities for prospective industrial projects and considered ways to structure financing according to the needs of individual projects.

“Expanding cooperation with international financial institutions is an important part of strengthening financing opportunities for TMK’s investment program and supporting the implementation of prospective industrial projects,” TMK said.

The engagement with Standard Chartered is expected to broaden TMK’s access to international financing and strengthen its interaction with global financial institutions.

The discussions also reflect TMK’s efforts to diversify financing sources and explore instruments beyond traditional bank lending, including capital-market funding and ECA-supported financing.

The sides will continue discussions on potential financing structures and funding opportunities for ongoing and prospective projects, according to TMK.

Standard Chartered is an international banking group headquartered in London, with more than 170 years of operating history and a presence in more than 50 markets, particularly across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.