Uzbekistan turns to Japan's JOGMEC to expand critical minerals exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan and Japan’s JOGMEC discussed expanding geological exploration and developing critical mineral resources, with a focus on deepening cooperation in strategic resources and introducing advanced technologies to the sector.

This was stated in a post published by Uzbekistan’s FM, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on his social media account following his meeting with Ichiro Takahara, Chairman of the Board and CEO of JOGMEC, a Japanese corporation specializing in securing strategic resources in the oil, gas, and metallurgical sectors.

“Discussed expanding geological exploration in Uzbekistan, developing critical minerals and attracting advanced Japanese technologies to these areas,” Saidov said in a post.

The talks also covered opportunities to strengthen cooperation in mineral processing and beneficiation, with the sides discussing ways to improve the quality of metallurgical products and increase the efficiency of resource development.

Human resource development and research and development were also identified as areas of potential cooperation, according to Saidov.

The sides also discussed the potential role of Japanese technologies in exploration and processing activities, as well as opportunities to develop local capabilities and specialized expertise.

Cooperation in mineral beneficiation could help Uzbekistan move further along the resource value chain by increasing the level of processing and improving the quality of products derived from extracted minerals.

The focus on research and development and human resources also points to efforts to strengthen the technological and technical capacity needed for more advanced geological and metallurgical activities.

The latest talks add to Uzbekistan and Japan’s broader cooperation on critical minerals and industrial technology, with both sides exploring opportunities to translate Uzbekistan’s resource potential and Japan’s technological expertise into practical projects.