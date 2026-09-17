Kyrgyzstan proposes to intensify parliamentary contacts with South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan has proposed intensifying contacts between the parliaments of the two countries with South Korea.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov said this during a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik in Seoul.

"In this regard, Sadyr Japarov identified interparliamentary cooperation as a key pillar of political dialogue and proposed intensifying contacts between relevant committees and parliamentary groups of the two countries," the statement said.

The President stressed the need to improve direct and trust-based contacts between the parliaments, strengthen mutual political trust and consistently implement agreements reached at the highest level.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inaugural South Korea-Central Asia Summit held in Seoul on September 16, 2026, which brought together the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The summit marked the first multilateral leaders’ gathering of its kind and resulted in the adoption of the Seoul Declaration outlining a long-term vision for cooperation across politics, economy, technology, climate and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea maintain political dialogue through contacts between government institutions and legislative bodies. Interparliamentary cooperation provides an additional channel for discussing bilateral relations, exchanging legislative experience and following up on agreements reached at the leadership level. Greater interaction between parliamentary committees and groups could provide an additional mechanism for maintaining regular bilateral dialogue and discussing sector-specific issues. More direct contacts between legislators could also support the implementation of existing agreements and facilitate exchanges on legislative practices.