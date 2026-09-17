Azerbaijan’s renewable capacity reaches 2,170 MW with Gobustan SPP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. With the connection of the Gobustan solar power plant to the power grid, the installed capacity of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan has reached 2,170 MW, the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev, said during a media tour of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, the 100-MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant became the first renewable energy project in Azerbaijan to be implemented following an auction.

Abdullayev noted that the final, in-person phase of the auction lasted more than six hours and took place during COP29 in Baku: “Universal, a subsidiary of the Chinese Vantai Group, won the auction. After the contracts were prepared and signed and construction began, the plant was built within 300 days. The plant’s installed capacity is 100 MW. At the same time, the investor also built a substation. The substation is connected via 110-kV lines to the Alat substation, as well as to the AzerEnerji substation in the Salyan District. All of these connection lines were built by AzerEnerji.”

According to him, upon entering the station’s grounds, one can also see a road more than 9 kilometers long, which was built and put into operation by the State Agency of Motorways of Azerbaijan within 37 days.

Furthermore, Abdullayev noted that the station is equipped with 710-watt panels manufactured by the Chinese company Longi: “Today, these are the most powerful panels installed at our industrial-scale solar power plants.”

The agency’s director also highlighted the role of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in organizing the auction:

“Throughout this entire auction process, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development worked alongside us and provided technical support in organizing the auction. It can be said that both the auction organization project and the power plant project itself have been successfully completed.” The geographic scope of companies investing in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector continues to expand. While our first power plants involved investors from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, we are now seeing a significant investment from a Chinese company – more than $54 million.”

J. Abdullaev noted that the presence of such investments attests to the existence of a favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan.

“The investment conditions are quite attractive to investors. The rules of the game are completely transparent and clear, and practically every day we receive proposals from various sectors and regions regarding the continued construction of renewable power plants in Azerbaijan in the next phases. During the plant’s construction, approximately 450–500 jobs were created.

Of all the specialists involved in the plant’s construction, only seven are foreign specialists; the rest are Azerbaijani citizens. This is also a very important indicator,” he said.

Abdullayev reported that 14 people will work permanently at the plant, while another six employees will handle plant-related activities at the headquarters in Baku.

According to him, a complex of dormitories to house specialists has also been put into operation on the station’s premises: “The construction of the substation, funded by a Chinese investor company, as well as its operation and other necessary work, has already been completed. With the connection of the Gobustan solar power plant to the power grid, the installed capacity of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan has reached 2,170 MW.

This means that, as of today, 21.5% of Azerbaijan’s installed capacity comes from renewable energy sources. This is undoubtedly very important from the perspective of the green transition.

According to him, all the necessary work for the first phase has already been completed, the relevant contracts have been signed, and investors are carrying out work at virtually every stage.