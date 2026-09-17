Huawei proposes digitalization of Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Huawei has proposed pilot projects to integrate production data and artificial intelligence into Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Turkmennebit State Concern following a meeting between Huawei and representatives of the Turkmen state concerns Turkmennebit and Turkmengaz during the delegation’s visit to China.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed Huawei's international experience in applying artificial intelligence, cloud computing, Big Data, and smart manufacturing in the oil and gas industry.

"The Chinese company presented its experience with major oil and gas companies, including CNPC of China and ADNOC of the UAE. Huawei proposed a digitalization model combining cloud technologies, AI, Big Data, high-speed communications and production data. The approach can be applied across the production chain, from geological exploration to pipeline monitoring, the report noted," Turkmennebit State Concern said in a statement.

The company also presented opportunities for integrating production data and deploying AI through pilot projects with Turkmenistan's oil and gas concerns.

The proposed initiatives can be implemented in accordance with Turkmenistan's legislation, information security requirements and the operational specifics of Turkmennebit and Turkmengaz, the report said.

Meanwhile, Huawei, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company operates in more than 170 countries and regions and has about 213,000 employees. Its business includes telecommunications and IT infrastructure, cloud computing, digital power, intelligent automotive solutions, and smart devices. Huawei has also expanded its focus on artificial intelligence and computing, developing cloud and AI infrastructure for the digital transformation of industries.