Sadyr Japarov urges South Korean parliament to support implementation of agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea to provide the necessary legislative support for the practical implementation of agreements reached between the two countries.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, he made the remarks during a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik in Seoul.

"Noting the results of productive talks with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and the signing of a package of bilateral documents, Sadyr Japarov called on the Korean parliament to provide the necessary legislative support for the practical implementation of all agreements reached," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov highlighted the outcomes of his talks with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and the signing of the package of bilateral documents.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inaugural South Korea-Central Asia Summit held in Seoul on September 16, 2026, which brought together the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The summit marked the first multilateral leaders’ gathering of its kind and resulted in the adoption of the Seoul Declaration outlining a long-term vision for cooperation across politics, economy, technology, climate and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea have been expanding bilateral cooperation through political dialogue and agreements covering various areas of interaction. The implementation of intergovernmental and other bilateral documents can require corresponding legislative and institutional measures in both countries.

Legislative support from the National Assembly could contribute to translating bilateral agreements into practical measures where parliamentary procedures or legal adjustments are required. The issue also underlines the role of interparliamentary contacts in supporting the implementation of agreements reached at the presidential level.