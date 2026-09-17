SABAH.HUB to make significant contribution to Azerbaijan's innovation ecosystem dev't - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The SABAH.HUB Innovation Center will make a significant contribution to the development of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan, the Deputy CEO at the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), Soltan Bayramov, told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the "Baku ID 2026" innovation festival held at the SABAH.city innovation campus.

According to him, the primary advantage of SABAH.HUB extends beyond merely possessing modern facilities and infrastructure.

"The main objective of this center is to bring together various stakeholders of the innovation ecosystem—such as the private sector, research centers, university branches, and other parties—to expand their collaboration opportunities and enable them to generate maximum value. This campus unites key components of the ecosystem in a single location, enhances accessibility, and broadens opportunities for communication and collaboration," S. Bayramov noted.

He added that the development of SABAH.HUB will continue in subsequent stages.

"This is just the first phase. Plans are in place to construct three additional phases and expand the facility in the coming years. I hope that, with contributions from both the public and private sectors, this center will successfully achieve its strategic goals," he added.

Bayramov also spoke about the opportunities offered by SABAH.HUB to startups.

"Everything necessary for startups has been provided here. There is a favorable environment for them to develop themselves and their products, alongside like-minded partners and workspaces that align with modern trends. This place differs from the traditional office concept; the center also features coffee corners, cafes, football pitches, and entertainment zones," the C4IR official emphasized.

According to him, the environment created here offers extensive opportunities for startup growth and the establishment of new partnerships.

"In short, startups have no excuse not to thrive in this space," Bayramov also said.

SABAH.HUB is a leading incubation, acceleration, and innovation center operating within Azerbaijan's innovation and technology ecosystem. The main goal of the center is to support startups, innovative projects, and young entrepreneurs, create conditions for their development, and promote a culture of innovation in the country.