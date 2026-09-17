Azerbaijan's bilateral agenda is primarily oriented toward the countries of the Turkic world - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan actively cooperates with OTS member states in a bilateral format, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with security officials from OTS member states.

“We have established joint investment funds with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan,” the head of state noted, adding that the process of attracting and mobilizing mutual investments is actively ongoing.

President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized: “In other words, our country’s bilateral agenda is primarily oriented toward the countries of the Turkic world. As I have repeatedly stated in my public speeches, this is our main foreign policy priority. Among other things, I have said that the Turkic world is our family, and we have no other family.”

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.