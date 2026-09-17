Baku to build 100-MW solar power plant and 30-MW battery storage system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. A 100-megawatt (MW) solar power plant and a 30-MW battery energy storage system will be built in Baku.

The decision was announced by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the report, the relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Under the decision, a 198.45-hectare plot of land in the Zira settlement of Baku’s Khazar district, currently classified as settlement land, has been designated as an area for renewable energy sources for the construction of the facilities.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan is required to carry out the selection of an electricity producer for the designated renewable energy area in accordance with the Rules for the Selection of an Electricity Producer in Areas of Renewable Energy Sources, approved by Presidential Decree No. 2285 dated August 2, 2023.

Once the decision enters into force, a permit for the construction of the solar power plant on the 198.45-hectare plot designated as a renewable energy area for electricity generation must be obtained within the period stipulated by Article 6.7 of the Law of Azerbaijan on the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Generation, in accordance with the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan.

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan must inform the Cabinet of Ministers of the issuance of the construction permit within three days from the date of its issuance. If the permit is not issued within the established period, the committee must provide the information within three days from the expiry of that period.

Oversight of the implementation of the decision has been assigned to the Agrarian and Environmental Affairs Department of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.