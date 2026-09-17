Regional security issues are of paramount importance - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Wars are raging around us, with no end or resolution in sight. The geography of these wars is expanding, President Ilham Aliyev stated during his meeting with security officials of OTS member states.

“Mutual hostility between the warring parties is taking an overt form. All of this can lead—and in principle is leading—to the expansion of the geography of conflicts existing along the perimeter of our countries,” the head of state said, noting that, in the current situation, when it comes to Azerbaijan, our neighbors both to the north and to the south are countries engaged in war. “In this context, issues related to regional security are naturally of paramount importance.”

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.