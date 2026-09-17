South Korea’s Nara Space to aid Kazakhstan’s methane monitoring

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kazakhstan’s Qazaqstan Gharysh Sapary and South Korea’s Nara Space Technology have signed an agreement on supplying satellite data to monitor methane emissions in Kazakhstan.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

"The agreement provides for the supply of data from the GYEONGGISat-2A and GYEONGGISat-2B satellites, as well as the NarSha satellite constellation designed to monitor methane emission sources. The information obtained can be used by government agencies and representatives of Kazakhstan’s industrial sector," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry, one of the main applications of the satellite data will be monitoring methane emissions at oil and gas facilities, including oil refineries and natural gas infrastructure. The data can also be used to generate analytical information as part of MRV (Measurement, Reporting and Verification) systems.

The agreement was signed during the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to South Korea.

As part of the visit, a delegation of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, held a series of meetings and signed memorandums on cooperation in the space sector.

These included the third meeting of the Working Group on cooperation in space activities between the Aerospace Committee under the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as potential areas for further cooperation in the space sector, were discussed.

The Aerospace Committee under the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Qazaqstan Gharysh Sapary signed a strategic cooperation agreement with CONTEC Co., Ltd. in the space sector.

The agreement provides for strategic cooperation in satellite manufacturing, the development of ground infrastructure, the processing and commercialization of Earth remote sensing data, as well as expanding presence in the markets of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Central Asian countries, and other states.

An investment agreement was signed between Qazaqstan Gharysh Sapary, Ghalam, CONTEC Co., Ltd. and APSI to develop technological and investment cooperation involving Kazakhstan’s Ghalam. The document is aimed at strengthening Ghalam’s capabilities and developing new technological competencies.

Nara Space Technology Inc. is a South Korean company specializing in the development and operation of small satellites and satellite solutions for monitoring methane emissions. The GYEONGGISat-2A and GYEONGGISat-2B satellites were developed by the company in partnership with Gyeonggi Province.

CONTEC Space Group is one of South Korea’s leading private space companies. Its founder worked at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) for 16 years, while the group brings together CONTEC, Asia Pacific Satellite Corporation and Texas Space Communication. The company supplies onboard computers for South Korean government satellites and operates 17 ground stations worldwide, including in Chile, Alaska, Texas, South Africa and Australia. It also maintains partnerships with Kongsberg Group, Safran, and other global industry players.