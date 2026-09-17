We should pay greater attention to interaction among our youth organizations within the OTS framework - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The principles of operation directed from certain international centers toward undermining the state interests of our countries remain unchanged, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

Noting that these centers direct their primary efforts toward the younger generation, which is not yet fully formed, is in the process of formation, and is easier to manipulate, the head of state emphasized: “That is precisely why I say—and I know that an active youth policy is pursued in each of our countries—that within the OTS framework we should pay greater attention to interaction among our youth organizations.”

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.