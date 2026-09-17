Kyrgyzstan proposes joint push for priority projects with South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan has proposed that the governments of the two countries jointly identify several priority investment projects with South Korea and ensure their support at all stages of implementation.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov made the proposal during talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Seong-sook in Seoul.

"President Sadyr Japarov also proposed that the governments of the two countries jointly identify several priority investment projects and ensure their support at all stages, from developing the concept to launching production," the statement said.

The sides also discussed expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment and implementing joint projects.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea have been developing bilateral economic cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy and other areas. Investment projects provide one of the channels for expanding private-sector cooperation and attracting new capital and technologies.

A joint mechanism for selecting and supporting priority projects could help coordinate government efforts with investors throughout the project cycle. The proposed approach covers the stages from project concept development to production launch, potentially creating a more structured framework for advancing bilateral investment initiatives.