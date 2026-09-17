Educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and fidelity to national principles is also crucial - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. In our countries (OTS member states – ed.), national principles and the principles of national identity take precedence over other principles that outside forces sometimes attempt to instill in us, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

The head of state also noted: “Educating the younger generation in our countries in the spirit of patriotism, fidelity to national principles, and our moral values is also crucial. In this context, of course, this represents a broad domain in which the OTS must actively work, including within the framework of measures related to youth policy.”

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.