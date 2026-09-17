S. Korea seeks to combine technological potential with Kyrgyz resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. South Korea is interested in combining its technological potential with Kyrgyzstan’s natural resources and expertise to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Seong-sook said this during talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Seoul.

"The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea emphasized that Korea possesses significant technological potential, while Kyrgyzstan has abundant natural resources. In this regard, she noted broad opportunities to combine the potential and expertise of the two countries in order to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement said.

Han Seong-sook also emphasized the importance of further developing bilateral cooperation and creating favorable conditions for expanding business ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea have been expanding bilateral cooperation across a number of areas, including trade, investment, industry, energy, technology and healthcare. Kyrgyzstan has been seeking to attract foreign investment and advanced technologies to support the development of its productive capacity and infrastructure, while South Korean companies have experience in technology-intensive industries, manufacturing, infrastructure and digital solutions.

The two countries have also been discussing opportunities to increase the participation of Korean businesses in Kyrgyzstan and develop projects with greater local economic impact. These include potential cooperation in industrial production, technology transfer, investment and the development of new business partnerships.

Kyrgyzstan's natural-resource base, geographical position and development needs provide areas where foreign technology and investment can potentially be combined with local resources and expertise. For South Korean companies, cooperation with Kyrgyz partners could provide opportunities to participate in projects linked to industrial development and the modernization of various sectors.