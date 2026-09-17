Kyrgyzstan, China discuss expanding digital economy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan and China discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the digital economy, innovation, and advanced technologies.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz State Secretary Arslan Koichiev and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) Chen Xiaojiang and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the XUAR and Chairman of the XUAR Government Erkin Tuniyaz in Urumqi.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues related to the further development of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation, including prospects for expanding interaction in the digital economy, innovation and advanced technologies," the statement said.

The sides reviewed current issues related to the further development of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation.

Speaking at the Digital Economy Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Arslan Koichiev noted China’s high level of development in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and digital infrastructure.

He emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to expand cooperation with China in digital trade, artificial intelligence and scientific and technological innovation.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and China maintain broad cooperation covering trade, investment, infrastructure, transport, energy and technology. Digital transformation has become an additional area of bilateral and multilateral engagement, particularly as countries across the region seek to expand digital services, e-commerce and technology infrastructure.

China has developed significant capabilities in areas such as digital platforms, artificial intelligence, electronic commerce, telecommunications and digital infrastructure. For Kyrgyzstan, cooperation in these areas could complement ongoing efforts to modernize the economy, expand digital services and develop new technology-related sectors.

The discussion in Urumqi also took place in the framework of broader engagement within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the digital economy and technological development have become subjects of regional dialogue. Kyrgyzstan's participation provides an opportunity to exchange experience with other SCO members and explore practical areas for cooperation.