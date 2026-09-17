Azerbaijan's natural gas output exceeds 33B cubic meters in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan produced 33.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through August 2026.

This was reflected in a report by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the Statistics Committee, over the reporting period, natural gas production decreased by 177.4 million cubic meters, or 0.5%, compared with the same period last year. Azerbaijan produced 33.58 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through August 2025.

In the first 8 months of this year, commercial natural gas production amounted to 25.6 billion cubic meters. This figure is 221.5 million cubic meters, or 0.9%, lower year-on-year. During the same period last year, the country produced 25.8 billion cubic meters of marketable natural gas.

Thus, while total gas production decreased by 0.5%, marketable gas production declined by 0.9%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the total value of production in Azerbaijan’s mining industry amounted to 26.9 billion manat ($15.8 billion) from January through August 2026. Production in the sector decreased by 1.1% in real terms compared with the same period last year.

The dynamics of gas production are also reflected in the export figures. According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported 16.37 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous state) valued at $5.7 billion from January through August 2026.

Trend's calculations based on the State Customs Committee's data show that compared to the same period in 2025, this figure decreased by $286 million (or 4.8%) in value terms, and by 75 million cubic meters (or 0.5%) in volume terms.

In addition, natural gas exports accounted for a significant share of Azerbaijan's total exports during the first eight months of 2026. During the reporting period, gas exports made up 26.18% of total exports.