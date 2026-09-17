Through joint efforts, we must ensure that OTS plays an even greater role in international affairs - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Through joint efforts, we must ensure that the OTS plays an even greater role in international affairs, in matters related to international security, international trade, energy security and transport connectivity. All of this is in our hands, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

"Everything that is important for the world today is unfolding across our region," the head of state emphasized, adding that maximum use should be made of this potential to raise the organization's standing and its ability to influence international processes, and to exert influence through the prism of international law – safeguarding the primacy of international law and preventing situations where international law remains violated for many years.

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.