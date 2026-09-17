Kyrgyzstan highlights digital transformation as driver of economic growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Digital transformation is an important factor in economic growth, improving the efficiency of public administration and enhancing the quality of life of citizens.

According to the press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz State Secretary Arslan Koichiev said this at the SCO Digital Economy Forum in Urumqi.

"Kyrgyz State Secretary Arslan Koichiev highlighted digital transformation as an important factor in economic growth, improving the efficiency of public administration and enhancing the quality of life of citizens," the statement said.

According to him, digital transformation should contribute to connecting economies, markets and scientific and technological communities, as well as creating new opportunities for citizens.

Koichiev said Kyrgyzstan is ready to contribute to the formation of a modern, open, secure and human-centered digital space within the SCO.

Meanwhile, digital transformation has become an increasingly important area of economic and institutional development, covering the adoption of digital technologies by businesses, public institutions and other organizations. It can include the expansion of digital infrastructure, electronic public services, digital trade, data-based decision-making and the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

For countries participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, digital connectivity can also support closer links between markets and economies. The development of compatible digital infrastructure and services can facilitate cross-border trade, business interaction and the exchange of technological expertise.

Public-sector digitalization is another area of potential cooperation. Digital platforms can simplify access to government services, improve the exchange of information between institutions and support more efficient administrative processes. At the same time, the development of digital skills and human capital remains important for ensuring that citizens and businesses can benefit from new technologies.