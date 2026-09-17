Azerbaijan, TRACECA explore prospects for expanded cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan and TRACECA discussed the current state and prospects of their cooperation, as well as issues related to expanding transportation and communication links in the region.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani MFA, following the meeting between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, Jasurbek Choriev.

"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to cooperation within the framework of TRACECA and plays an active role in developing transport connectivity between Europe and Asia. In this context, it was noted that Azerbaijan’s advantageous geographical location, modern transportation infrastructure, and transit capabilities make an important contribution to effective and sustainable development," the Ministry said.

Information was presented on the work being carried out at Azerbaijan’s initiative and with its active participation to develop transportation infrastructure, expand the capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and improve rail and road transport links.

The importance of further increasing the capacity of the Middle Corridor, expanding freight volumes along the route, and simplifying and digitizing transit procedures was emphasized.

The parties also exchanged views on opportunities for developing regional transportation links, as well as other issues of mutual interest.