Kazakhstan postpones royalty introduction for solid minerals through 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kazakhstan has postponed the introduction of royalties on solid minerals from 2027 through 2029.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Kazakh government following the 28th meeting of the Project Office for the implementation of the Tax Code, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

"The Ministry of Industry and Construction proposed postponing the introduction of the royalty. Under the new Tax Code, the royalty was initially scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2027, for the sale of mineral raw materials and solid minerals, including processed materials, extracted under licenses issued after December 31, 2026, in areas where subsoil use rights had not previously been granted," the statement said.

The ministry said additional work is required to determine the tax base for man-made mineral formations, establish royalty administration procedures and set rates taking into account the specifics of new licenses, project capital intensity and the profitability of associated components.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, these issues require coordination between different sectors and testing based on companies’ financial and economic models.

"Following the discussion, participants supported postponing the application of royalties on solid minerals from January 1, 2027, to January 1, 2029", the government said