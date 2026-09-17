Kazakhstan identifies $307.5M in potential exports to Italy

Photo: Ministry of of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kazakhstan sees potential to increase exports to Italy by about $307.5 million, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said, the ministry announced.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Italian Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit.

"According to our estimates, the additional potential for supplying Kazakh products to the Italian market amounts to about $307.5 million. This primarily concerns products from the metallurgical, petrochemical, food, chemical and machinery industries," Shakkaliyev said.

The sides discussed bilateral trade, expansion of non-commodity exports and prospects for industrial and technological cooperation.

"Italy is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners in Europe. At the same time, we see significant potential to expand the structure of mutual trade," Shakkaliyev said.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy amounted to $16.9 billion in 2025. In January-July 2026, bilateral trade reached $9.79 billion, including $9 billion in Kazakh exports and $789.6 million in imports from Italy.

The Italian side noted the steady growth of trade and economic ties and expressed interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"We highly value the level of relations between Italy and Kazakhstan and the positive dynamics of bilateral trade. Italy is ready to share its technologies and experience to support the diversification of Kazakhstan’s economy. Logistics is another area of cooperation. We are ready to facilitate the exchange of experience and technologies to further modernize this sector," Tripodi said.

The Central Asia + Italy Business Platform Forum will be held in Astana on 18 September to discuss new areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation and develop business ties between Kazakh and Italian companies.