Kyrgyzstan ready to expand digital cooperation with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan is ready to expand cooperation with China in digital technologies and innovation.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz State Secretary Arslan Koichiev said this at the SCO Digital Economy Forum in Urumqi.

"Arslan Koichiev also emphasized that 2026 is of particular importance for the development of Kyrgyz-Chinese relations and highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to expand cooperation in digital trade, artificial intelligence and scientific and technological innovation," the statement said.

Arslan Koichiev also highly valued China’s experience in digital transformation, AI, e-commerce and digital infrastructure, describing it as an important practical source for developing digital cooperation within the SCO.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and China maintain broad bilateral cooperation covering trade, investment, infrastructure, transport, energy and technology. Digital technologies are becoming an additional area of interaction as both countries explore opportunities to expand e-commerce, modernize infrastructure and introduce new technological solutions.

China has developed extensive experience in digital transformation, including digital platforms, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. For Kyrgyzstan, cooperation in these areas could provide opportunities to exchange experience and attract technological expertise while supporting the country’s own digitalization efforts.

The SCO also provides a multilateral platform for discussing digital development among member states. Cooperation in digital trade and connectivity can support greater interaction between businesses and markets, while collaboration in AI and scientific innovation can facilitate exchanges of technology and expertise.