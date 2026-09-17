Joint activities of Azerbaijan and Türkiye further strengthen stability in our region and beyond - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations today constitute a vital factor in our region and the wider world, as a unified space, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

"Our joint activities further strengthen stability in our region and beyond, especially in the current difficult geopolitical situation," the head of state emphasized.

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.