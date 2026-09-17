KazTransOil completes 580-meter pipeline section to Pavlodar refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. KazTransOil has completed the construction and connection of a 580-meter pipeline section from the Pavlodar Head Oil Pumping Station to Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery LLP (POCR), the company said.

According to KazTransOil, the project is aimed at ensuring reliable oil supplies to POCR, maintaining a stable supply of feedstock to the plant and supporting the further processing of crude oil into petroleum products.

"The connection works were carried out by 75 employees of KazTransOil’s Pavlodar and Karaganda Oil Pipeline Departments, using 28 units of motor vehicles and specialized equipment," the company said.

Kazakh-made pipes produced by Qarmet Tubular Products Aktau LLP were used for the construction in support of domestic manufacturing.

The 820-millimeter-diameter pipes, with a wall thickness of 12 millimeters, are installed within a protective casing and feature a factory-applied enhanced three-layer polyethylene external coating. The coating provides additional protection against external factors and extends the service life of the pipeline section.

The Pavlodar-Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery main oil pipeline was commissioned in 1977. The modernization improves the reliability of KazTransOil’s oil transportation infrastructure.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services to the domestic market, for transit, and for export. The total length of KazTransOil's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometers. Oil transportation through the main pipelines is supported by 36 oil pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and oil storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic meters. The consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum products transshipment by KazTransOil amounted to 31.890 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2026, an increase of 4% compared with the same period in 2025.