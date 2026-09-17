If UN system had functioned normally, we would not have had to liberate our territories by force - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President Ilham Aliyev spoke about violations of international law during a meeting on September 17 with security officials from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

"As you know, Azerbaijan faced this for 30 years. We had to win back our rights on the battlefield. However, if international mechanisms had worked and if the UN system had functioned normally – a point I also touched upon in my brief statement as part of SCO, given that the theme was related to the UN and international organizations – we would not have had to liberate our territories by force, and there would not have been so many casualties," the head of state said in this regard.

To note, on September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye Okay Memiş, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilet Orozbekov, Deputy Chairwoman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, and Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mehmet Ağa.