Kyrgyzstan proposes joint AI projects across key sectors within SCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan has advocated implementing joint pilot projects in artificial intelligence within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Government, the State Secretary Arslan Koichiev said this at the SCO Digital Economy Forum in Urumqi.

"Arslan Koichiev announced that, at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, a memorandum on cooperation among SCO member state governments in the field of artificial intelligence was signed on September 1, 2026, and emphasized the importance of implementing joint pilot projects in agriculture, transport, healthcare, and environmental monitoring," the press service said.

He said that the memorandum on cooperation among the governments of SCO member states in artificial intelligence was signed on September 1, 2026, at Kyrgyzstan’s initiative.

Arslan Koichiev noted that the joint pilot projects could be implemented in agriculture, transport, healthcare and environmental monitoring.

The State Secretary also identified digital connectivity, digital trade and corridor economy, practical application of AI, digital governance and human capital development as four key areas of practical cooperation within the SCO.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization brings together countries from Eurasia and provides a platform for cooperation in areas including the economy, trade, transport, digital development and technology. Digital transformation and the application of new technologies have become increasingly important areas of discussion within the organization.

Artificial intelligence can be applied across a range of sectors relevant to SCO member states. In agriculture, AI-based systems can support monitoring and resource management; in transport, digital tools can contribute to logistics and traffic management; while healthcare and environmental monitoring offer additional areas for the use of data-driven technologies.

The memorandum on AI cooperation signed on September 1, 2026, provides a framework for interaction among the governments of SCO member states in this area. The proposal for pilot projects would add a practical component to this cooperation by focusing on specific applications across different sectors.