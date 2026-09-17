Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink roadmap for expanding energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap for expanding cooperation in the energy sector for 2026–2028.

This was announced in a post published by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his X account.

"At the meeting with the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Khodjayev, we discussed a new stage of our energy cooperation in line with the dynamic development of our strategic partnership and allied relations. We reviewed the development of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor and our partnership in oil and gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and investment. During the meeting, we signed the Roadmap for 2026–2028 on expanding cooperation in the energy sector," the post stated.

The new roadmap envisages expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the energy sector across several areas. In addition to the development of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor, the document outlines the development of partnerships in oil and gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and investment.

The interconnection of the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also holds a significant place on the parties' cooperation agenda. Work is currently underway to develop energy cooperation and interconnect regional energy systems among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

An institutional framework for cooperation among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan has also been established within the scope of the Azerbaijan-Central Asia Green Energy Corridor project. Last July, the Green Corridor Union LLC was established by Azerenergy OJSC, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC), and National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan OJSC.

This cooperation is being implemented within the framework of a strategic partnership among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan regarding the development and transmission of green energy. An agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission was signed by the heads of state of the three countries within the framework of COP29. In addition, a program regarding the project's implementation has been adopted by the energy ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Other components of the roadmap focus on the development of renewable energy sources, the enhancement of energy efficiency, and the expansion of investment cooperation. Developing cooperation in these areas enables the existing ties between the two countries' energy sectors to be continued within a broader framework.

Systematizing the new phase of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan through a Roadmap covering the years 2026–2028 establishes a new framework for the parties to continue their collaboration on energy, green energy, and regional electricity interconnections.