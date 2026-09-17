SOCAR, Uzbekistan move ahead with Ustyurt investment projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. SOCAR and Uzbekistan discussed the implementation of projects on the Ustyurt investment blocks, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) said.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Minister of Energy Sherzod Khodjayev, according to the company.

The meeting highlighted that, driven by the political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, relations between the two countries have reached the level of eternal friendship. The sides also emphasized that economic ties, including energy cooperation, are developing dynamically.

The meeting covered a project to build new SOCAR filling stations in Uzbekistan, as well as ongoing work on the Ustyurt investment blocks. The sides noted that these projects would contribute to expanding energy cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on expanding ties between SOCAR and Uzbek companies, implementing joint investment projects and other issues of mutual interest.

In August 2024, Uzbekneftegaz and SOCAR signed a cooperation agreement in the hydrocarbons sector, launching geological studies on the Ustyurt Plateau, including seismic exploration and preparations for hydrocarbon production.

In addition, on July 24, 2025, the sides signed a production-sharing agreement (PSA) providing for Uzbekistan to fully meet its domestic oil needs for the next 25 years. The gas produced will also be supplied to the domestic market, supporting the country's industry with affordable and high-quality petroleum products.