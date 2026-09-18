Kazakhstan-China rail freight rises 9% to 18.7 million tons in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 9% year-on-year to 18.7 million tons in the first half of 2026.

This was announced by the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, citing remarks by Yeldos Nestay, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Railway and Water Transport, at the Baktu-2026 forum in Tacheng, China.

According to the ministry, the forum focused on the development of trade and economic ties, as well as cross-border cooperation between China and the Central Asian countries.

The Ministry noted that, in the course of the meeting, Nestay stated that the country is continuing to develop the East-West and North-South transport corridors, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), as well as border and port infrastructure.

"Particular importance in this work is attached to cooperation with China. In the first half of 2026, the volume of rail freight transportation between Kazakhstan and China reached 18.7 million tons, increasing by 9%. At the same time, exports from Kazakhstan during this period increased by more than 10%. These results clearly reflect the strengthening of transport connectivity between our countries," Nestay said.

The official said the Baktu-Ayagoz railway project, which is 303 kilometers long, is one of the key projects for expanding transport cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. Construction of the railway line is progressing, with work underway on the roadbed, bridges and other structures. Rail track installation has also begun. About 1,400 specialists and 900 units of equipment are involved in the project.

The project is expected to open a third railway border crossing between Kazakhstan and China and increase the capacity of the transport corridor to 25 million tons of cargo per year.

The Baktu-2026 forum was held for the fifth time and brought together representatives of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the administration of Abai region, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kedentransservice, and the business community.