Tajikistan, U.S. discuss strengthening political and economic ties

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Tajikistan discussed issues of bilateral cooperation with the U.S., focusing on strengthening political dialogue and expanding economic and social ties.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Tajik MFA following a meeting on September 17 between the First Deputy Minister Farrukh Khamralizoda and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Tajikistan Carson Relitz Rocker.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral relations, with particular attention paid to strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and the US in the economic and social spheres," the statement said.

The parties also discussed investment and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the development of constructive contacts within the "C5+1" format.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the United States established diplomatic relations in 1992. Since then, the two countries have developed cooperation in areas including economic development, investment, education, healthcare, security, and humanitarian assistance.

The United States is also involved in development and regional cooperation initiatives in Central Asia. Bilateral engagement includes support for economic and social development projects, while regular political contacts provide a platform for discussing issues of mutual interest.

The C5+1 format brings together the United States and the five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The platform is used to discuss regional cooperation, including economic ties, security, connectivity, climate, and other issues of common interest.