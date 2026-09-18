Azerbaijan’s SSS exposes plots targeting public and religious figures (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Criminal acts involving preparations for assassination attempts against public and religious figures were uncovered during anti-terror and operational-search measures carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani SSS.

According to the SSS, the investigation revealed that Vugar Abdullayev, who had previously been convicted for criminal activities as a member of the "Sumgayit Community" terrorist group, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with other individuals to carry out an assassination in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the group members gathered intelligence by monitoring the travel routes and security arrangements of pre-selected targets and planned to flee to conflict zones abroad after executing the planned crimes.

The SSS said that covert meetings and telephone conversations were recorded and documented during the operations.

Moreover, as a result of joint operations with the security and special services of other states, a broad criminal network—comprising individuals residing in various countries and involved in financing international terrorism—has been exposed. A total of 10 members of the group were detained following parallel counter-terrorism operations across five countries. Among those detained abroad, Elshan Asgarov has been extradited to Azerbaijan.

Criminal group members Vugar Abdullayev, Jalal Hajiyev, Javid Aliyev, Nijat Ahmadov, Nazim Aliyev, Ilkin Hasanzade, Aykhan Huseynov, Elshan Asgarov, Fakhraddin Imanov, Nail Rasulov, and Elgun Ismayilov have been charged in connection with a criminal case involving offenses under Articles 214-1, 218.1, 28, and 277 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (financing of terrorism; establishment of a criminal association/organization; preparation for an attempt on the life of a state or public figure) and other articles; a court has ordered their detention as a preventive measure.

Investigative and operational activities regarding the criminal case are currently ongoing.