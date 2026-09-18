Kazakhstan proposes sister-city partnership with Belgium’s Visé

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Kazakhstan has proposed considering the establishment of sister-city relations between the Belgian city of Visé and cities in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

According to the Ministry, the proposal was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, and Acting Mayor of Visé, Francis Thönissen, as part of Vassilenko's visit to the Wallonia region.

The sides discussed the development of direct municipal ties, cultural and sports exchanges, as well as historical links between the Visé-Liège region and Kazakh cycling.

"The Kazakh side proposed considering the establishment of sister-city relations between Visé and cities in Kazakhstan, taking into account the industrial character of the cities and prospects for cooperation in urban transformation, industrial heritage, education, culture and sports", the ministry said.

The possibility of holding a cycling event in 2027 to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Belgium was also discussed.

According to the ministry, Visé has a special place in the history of cycling. In 2012, the city was the starting point of the Tour de France stage from Visé to Tournai, while the Liège-Visé region has for many years been associated with the training of professional Kazakh cyclists.

As part of his visit to Wallonia, Vassilenko also held a meeting in Herstal with FN Browning Group Director of Sustainability and Government Relations Mathieu Ryckewaert and Mayor Frederic Daerden. During the meeting, the ambassador was briefed on the company's history and technological solutions.

Following the visit, the sides confirmed their interest in continuing practical dialogue, with a focus on specific industrial, energy, municipal and humanitarian projects.

Wallonia is one of Belgium's three regions, comprising five provinces and having a population of about 3.71 million. In 2024, the region's GDP amounted to about 144 billion euros, or around 23% of Belgium's GDP, and is projected to reach 155 billion euros in 2026.

Wallonia's economy specializes in industry, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy and logistics. Liège Province, where Herstal, Seraing and Visé are located, is one of the region's major industrial and logistics centers, with strong positions in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, defense, energy and high technologies, including John Cockerill and FN Browning Group.