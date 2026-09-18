Uzbekistan, South Korea’s KT discuss AI data centers and joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Uzbekistan discussed ways to expand cooperation in the field of AI, including the possibility of establishing specialized AI data centers in the country, with South Korea’s KT Corp.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Chon Son Rok, KT’s senior vice president for AI and AI Transformation (AX).

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides explored opportunities to develop computing infrastructure needed to support AI projects in Uzbekistan, while also discussing startup development, the entry of Korean technology companies into the Uzbek market and joint research and development projects.

“The parties discussed prospects for expanding technological cooperation, with a focus on artificial intelligence infrastructure, startup support, attracting Korean technology companies and joint R&D projects,” the ministry said.

Startup cooperation was another key area of the talks. In particular, the sides discussed the possibility of Uzbek startups participating in KT’s corporate acceleration program, K-PATH. Such participation could provide Uzbek technology companies with additional opportunities to connect with the Korean technology ecosystem and pursue international expansion.

The parties also considered establishing a KT DX/AX division in Uzbekistan and providing technology services from the country to clients in South Korea. They discussed attracting KT’s partner IT companies to Uzbekistan and supporting them in opening local offices.

R&D cooperation in AI was also on the agenda, including the possibility of conducting joint research and development projects in Uzbekistan.

The meeting also resulted in the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with East Telecom aimed at expanding cooperation and implementing joint technology projects.

KT is one of South Korea’s major telecommunications and digital companies, with activities spanning artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and AI Transformation technologies. The company also operates programs supporting technology companies and startups, including acceleration initiatives and international market expansion.