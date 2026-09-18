Uzbekistan and JICA step up cooperation on projects through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Uzbekistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed accelerating projects under their cooperation program through 2030 during a meeting in Tokyo.

This was stated in a post by Uzbekistan’s FM Bakhtiyor Saidov on his social media account following his meeting with JICA President Akihiko Tanaka during his visit to Japan, where they discussed expanding practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Japanese development agency.

“During the meeting, we discussed ways to accelerate the implementation of projects under the Cooperation Programme through 2030,” Saidov said in a post on social media.

The sides also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in healthcare, private-sector support and education, according to the minister.

“We stand ready to further enrich our practical cooperation with JICA through new projects and initiatives,” Saidov said.

The meeting focused on translating the existing cooperation framework into new projects while broadening collaboration into sectors including healthcare, education and support for private businesses.

The latest discussions build on a broader JICA cooperation program that includes 17 high-potential projects worth $2.9 billion. The portfolio covers infrastructure, energy, transport, agriculture, healthcare and education, as well as industrial development, Special Economic Zones and STEM initiatives involving Japanese universities.

JICA is one of Japan’s key development cooperation institutions and has worked with Uzbekistan on infrastructure, human development, healthcare and other areas. The agency’s cooperation with Uzbekistan includes technical assistance, financing, and capacity-building initiatives.