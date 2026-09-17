Azerbaijan and Estonia explore future prospects of consular cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan and Estonia have reviewed the prospects of consular cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan following the second round of consular consultations between the Azerbaijani and Estonian MFAs held in Baku on September 17.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Head of the Consular Department of the MFA, Emil Safarov, while the Estonian delegation was led by Director General of the Consular Department of the MFA, Margus Särglepp.

Representatives from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan also participated in the consultations.

During the consular consultations, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of consular cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia, including the possibility of signing new bilateral documents in this field.

The importance of close cooperation in providing consular support to citizens of both countries was emphasized, and views were exchanged regarding existing practices and advanced mechanisms for the digitalization of consular services. Furthermore, the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries in the fields of migration, justice, internal affairs, education, social affairs, and other areas was noted.