Recruitment of citizens as mercenaries for military operations seriously threats security environment – ​​SSS chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev called the recruitment of citizens as mercenaries for military operations a serious threat to the security environment.

This was reported by the Press Service of the State Security Service following Naghiyev’s speech at the 28th Meeting of the Conference of Special Services Agencies of Turkic-Speaking States, held in Kazakhstan.

According to the report, during the speech, Naghiyev highlighted new global and regional challenges arising from contemporary geopolitical processes, including the severe consequences that ongoing large-scale military conflicts have inflicted on the operation of transport corridors.

"The recruitment of citizens as mercenaries for military operations, as well as the smuggling of weapons, ammunition, and explosives out of combat zones, are serious threats to the security environment that exacerbate the crime situation,” he emphasized.