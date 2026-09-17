Kyrgyzstan and South Korea sign package of documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan and South Korea signed a package of documents.

Following the official visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the Republic of Korea, a number of bilateral documents were signed aimed at strengthening Kyrgyz-Korean relations in the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The following documents were signed:

- Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Korea;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA);

- Memorandum of Cooperation and Interaction between the Halal Industry Development Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Testing and Research Institute;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Trade and Investment between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korean National Police University of the Republic of Korea;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Intellectual Property of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic on comprehensive cooperation in the field of intellectual property;

- Memorandum between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of education;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening the Foundations of Kyrgyz-Korean Cooperation in Livestock Technology;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Korea Electric Power Corporation;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of culture between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Employment and Labor of the Republic of Korea on the sending and receiving of workers under the Employment Permit System;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Digital Forest Restoration and Climate Change between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Forest Service;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Cultural Exchange between the National Cultural Center under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asia Culture Center under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea;

- Memorandum between the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea in the field of physical culture and sports;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in urban and infrastructure development;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea in the field of disaster management;

- Memorandum on establishing sister-city relations between Bishkek and Seoul.

Furthermore, following the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Industry and Supply Chains between the Republic of Korea and the Central Asian countries was signed.

The following initiatives were also adopted:

- "Central Asia-Republic of Korea Initiative: Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, Science and Technology";

- "Central Asia-Republic of Korea Initiative on Establishing a Cooperation Mechanism in the Fields of Climate, Energy Transition and Air Quality Improvement."