Azerbaijan urges expanding cooperation of partner states to address global challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev emphasized the importance of further expanding among the partner states to address global challenges.

This was reported by the Press Service of the State Security Service following Naghiyev’s speech at the 28th Meeting of the Conference of Special Services Agencies of Turkic-Speaking States, held in Kazakhstan, attended by the delegation led by the SSS chief.

According to the report, during the speech, Naghiyev highlighted new global and regional challenges arising from contemporary geopolitical processes, including the severe consequences that ongoing large-scale military conflicts have inflicted on the operation of transport corridors. The speech identified the recruitment of citizens as mercenaries for military operations—as well as the smuggling of weapons, ammunition, and explosives out of combat zones—as serious threats to the security environment that exacerbate the crime situation.

Noting the adverse effects of ongoing crises in the Middle East—including the blockade of strategic straits—on global trade, energy security, and the global economy, the Head of the Service emphasized that no state can remain insulated from these unfolding events amidst current uncertainties. He underscored the necessity of further expanding the exchange of experience and information among the partner states to ensure reliable national security and to address emerging challenges through a unified stance.

At the meeting, where the global situation was assessed and necessary steps to ensure regional security amidst modern challenges were discussed, a final document covering the relevant issues was signed.