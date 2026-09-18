VDMA sees potential for technology transfer, training in Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Technology transfer, training and local partnerships could provide new opportunities for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the German mechanical engineering industry as the country's market develops, the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) told Trend.

"Looking ahead, opportunities may emerge in areas such as technology transfer, training, and local partnerships, should the market continue to open and develop within this broader regional context," VDMA said.

The association also linked Kyrgyzstan’s prospects to economic developments across Central Asia, noting that stronger regional growth could improve the outlook for smaller markets.

"A positive and stable economic development across the wider Central Asian region could also have a favourable impact on the outlook for the smaller markets such as Kyrgyzstan," VDMA said.

According to VDMA, the development of the regional economic environment will therefore be an important factor in shaping the prospects for deeper engagement between European machinery companies and Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been pursuing economic development and diversification, with efforts focused on strengthening industrial capacity, improving infrastructure and attracting investment. The country is also seeking to expand cooperation with foreign companies and international partners in areas including manufacturing, technology and skills development.

At the regional level, Kyrgyzstan is part of broader efforts to improve economic connectivity and cooperation across Central Asia. The development of transport infrastructure, trade links and industrial cooperation is contributing to the gradual expansion of opportunities for businesses operating in the region.

Germany and other European countries are among Kyrgyzstan’s potential partners as the country works to develop its industrial base and integrate more closely into regional and international value chains.