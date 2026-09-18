Kyrgyzstan maintains strong economic momentum in 2026 \

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The real growth rate of Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 11.1% in the first seven months of 2026.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov made the statement on September 11 at an event in Talas dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The real growth rate of gross domestic product amounted to 11.1% in the first seven months of 2026. This is one of the highest economic growth rates not only in Central Asia but also in the world," he said.

The president emphasized that one of the main achievements of recent years has been the strengthening of the country’s economic foundation.

"Over the past four years, the average annual economic growth rate has stood at 10.2%, demonstrating a sustainable trend," the president added.

Trend's analysis indicates that if Kyrgyzstan maintains strong investment activity, construction momentum and domestic demand, the economy could record GDP growth of around 9–10% in 2026, despite a gradual moderation in the second half of the year. This would keep the country among the fastest-growing economies in the region and provide a strong base for further expansion.

In 2027, GDP growth could remain at around 7–8% as major infrastructure, energy, transport and industrial projects continue to support economic activity. By 2028, growth could stabilize at approximately 7%, reflecting a transition from exceptionally high expansion rates toward a more sustainable growth model based increasingly on investment, productivity and export capacity.