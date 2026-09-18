Uzbekistan’s capital sees 13.3% economic growth in 1H 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Tashkent city’s economy grew 13.3% year on year to 226 trillion soums (about $19.2 billion) in January-June 2026, with the services sector accounting for nearly 68% of the capital’s gross regional product (GRP).

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee.

Tashkent made the largest contribution among Uzbekistan’s regions to national economic output during the period, accounting for 21.1% of the country’s GDP. The capital’s services sector had the highest share of GRP among all regions at 67.9%, followed by industry at 20.1% and construction at 12%.

According to Trend’s calculations, services generated approximately 153.5 trillion soums (around 13 billion) of Tashkent’s GRP in the first half of 2026, based on their 67.9% share of the total. Industry accounted for about 45.4 trillion soums (approx. $3.8 billion), while construction contributed approximately 27.1 trillion soums (about $2.3 billion).

The structure highlights the capital’s distinct economic profile compared with more industrially oriented regions of Uzbekistan. Services accounted for more than three times the combined output of industry and construction, which together represented 32.1% of Tashkent’s GRP.

The concentration is also visible in Uzbekistan’s broader services market. National Statistics Committee data show that Tashkent city generated 274.4 trillion soums (around $23.4 billion) in market services in January-June 2026, significantly ahead of the next-largest contributor, Samarkand region, at 47.3 trillion soums (approx. $4 billion).

Trend’s analysis shows that Tashkent is increasingly functioning as Uzbekistan’s main services and economic hub. The capital’s large contribution to national GDP, combined with the dominant role of services in its own economic structure, points to strong concentration of higher-value commercial activity, finance, trade, information and other services in the city.

In Trend’s assessment, the services-led structure provides Tashkent with a broad base for continued economic growth, particularly as Uzbekistan expands financial, digital, trade and business services. At the same time, the relatively smaller share of industry means that maintaining strong links between the capital’s service economy and productive sectors across the country will be important for spreading the benefits of growth beyond Tashkent.